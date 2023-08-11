Police shut down pastor peacefully preaching in Windsor

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with Pastor Alin Armstrong about the Windsor police forcing him to stop peacefully preaching.

"On this particular Sunday, I was maybe ten minutes into my sermon when I saw the cavalry show up. And when I say cavalry, I'm talking about upwards of — by the end of the encounter upwards of six police cruisers," said Pastor Armstrong.

When asked about what crime he was committing, the pastor said, "I don't know. I've tried to get an answer to that question all week and nobody seems to know. What they keep telling me is 'you trespassed,' that I trespassed on the property and therefore I'm not welcome and the city doesn't want me there."

The pastor had a message for the individual(s) who called in to police to complain about his preaching: "If they're watching this is what I have to say to you. If you would have come to me and said, 'could you please turn that down,' I would have done it."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.