The shocking reason why female rugby players were stopped from speaking out about biological male opponent

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

Female rugby players in Waterloo were barred from speaking out against the inclusion of a biological male on an opposing team, under the threat of criminal charges.

Ontario's rugby fields have recently become the stage for a clash of opinions on gender and inclusion. On July 29, Waterloo's women's team faced Fergus Highlanders, a match that has sparked controversy over the inclusion of Ash Davis, a biological male who identifies as a lesbian.

Ash Davis's presence on the field is no secret, nor is his hard-hitting playing style that has led to injuries. Whether celebrated or derided, Davis's participation has raised questions about the fairness of competition and the safety of other female players. His presence on the women's team has been both hailed as a progressive step and decried as cheating.

In an attempt to capture the sentiments of Waterloo's players, we sought to understand how they felt about competing against Davis. However, many took the silent treatment, raising questions as to why they chose not to voice their concerns.

Josh Windsor, the president of the Waterloo County Rugby Club, reportedly had sent a notification to the Waterloo players that warned them against speaking out against Mr. Davis. Not only were players warned of expulsion from the club but also the possibility of criminal charges.

These statements raised critical questions:

Should feelings and identity trump safety in sports?

How can expressions of concern be deemed discriminatory or hateful?

What does true equality look like on the playing field?

Should there be separate divisions for transgender or non-binary athletes?

At the time of publication, our questions remain unanswered. The lack of clarity further fuels the perception that these actions are a way to suppress voices, rather than foster a healthy dialogue.

This incident presents a multifaceted challenge that extends beyond the rugby field and touches on core principles of freedom, equality, and fairness. It serves as a sobering reminder that the road to "inclusion and progressiveness" is fraught with misunderstanding, coercion, and the potential suppression of voices that should be heard.

GUEST: Pastor Alin Armstrong of Life-Giver Church discusses his altercation with cops while giving a sermon.