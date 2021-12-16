POLICE STATE: Trudeau's bodyguards shut down independent press

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stand With David If you agree that the RCMP has no right to treat innocent journalists like criminals, please sign the petition on this page. 2,475 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Send and email to the RCMP Commissioner Send an email directly to the RCMP Commissioner, Brenda Lucki. Send an email

Last Thursday evening, Prime Minister Trudeau paid a visit to the Brickworks Ciderhouse in the east-end of Toronto.

The event was advertised as follows: “Join us for a unique in-person event with the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, hosted by Adam van Koeverden [MP for Milton, Ont.], as we look at the next steps in our Liberal government's work to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Canada.”

Alas, not everyone was invited, of course.

Apparently you had to have deep-pockets, and you definitely had to be double-vaccinated. As for media? Sorry, only government-approved/government-funded journalists were allowed to attend this swank affair.

So it was that my cameraman Lincoln Jay and I waited outside the restaurant on a public sidewalk with the hope of asking the prime minister a question: why is it that the Justin Trudeau Liberals are admonishing Canadians to NOT get together over the Christmas holidays due to COVID-19 worries, yet the PM can take part in a Christmas shindig in a jam-packed restaurant?

Indeed, check out this recent Tweet from Associate Health Minister Carolyn Bennett: “I've cancelled my Christmas party... I do think Canadians need to be vigilant... as a new COVID variant is emerging in South Africa.”

(Yes, this is the same Dr. Bennett who years ago voted to deny compensation to victims who were infected with Hepatitis C thanks to a tainted national blood supply; so much for the Hippocratic oath.)

But a not-so-funny thing happened when Justin Trudeau's carbon-spewing motorcade pulled up to the Brickworks Ciderhouse (about an hour late, naturally): I was swarmed by several members of his Royal Canadian Mounted Police goon squad.

In fact, so fast and so vicious was the assault that I never even caught a glimpse of the PM.

I was manhandled, I was shoved, my head was slammed into a wooden fence, my hands were cut open, and my equipment (and wristwatch) were damaged.

But why?

Law enforcement cannot manhandle someone unless they are under arrest. And I certainly was NOT under arrest because no crime had been committed (unless it is now a crime in Canada for independent media to ask impolite questions to elected officials.)

What happened last Thursday night was completely unnecessary and disturbing. Actually, it was downright criminal, and this sordid encounter is truly another indicator that our once great Dominion is increasingly beginning to resemble a police state; a realm in which freedom of the press is no longer respected — or even tolerated.