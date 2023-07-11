Preaching past Christophobia: A Candid talk with Toronto’s Street Preacher David Lynn

By Kian Simone BUY YOUR TICKETS! Secure your seats for our special in-person screenings of Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity today! BUY YOUR TICKETS

In today's report, I sit down with Toronto-based street preacher David Lynn to discuss the Christophobia he has faced while preaching the gospel, both in and outside of Canada.



That's right, I said Christophobia.



The amount of rhetoric spewed by politicians and activists who label opposing thoughts as hate and violence is hard to keep up with. These same individuals are far too silent about Canada’s 80+ burnt and vandalized churches, and pastors who have been thrown in jail for preaching the gospel in person over the last two years.





Wow! Reporter @DreaHumphrey was just manhandled for questioning @JustinTrudeau about the attacks on Churches across Canada.



RT for the world to see Trudeau’s response to a POC that doesn’t suit his narrative.



👉 https://t.co/o3zfxxHWLi



pic.twitter.com/6BG8ntbnSp — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 9, 2021

These are attacks on Christianity in a supposedly free nation.

has encountered numerous instances of hate while preaching on the streets.

In this candid interview, we delve into a few of these experiences, such as being assaulted by LGBTQ+ rights activists

while baptizing people in Vancouver, or being called a slave

and told to go back to Africa on the streets of Ireland.

Boom 💥 Leftist woman gets put in her place after trying to shut down his speech by their usual name calling

Strong independent thinking, masculine men is what the left fears the most. That’s why there has been a decades long effort to marginalize men. Starting with black men pic.twitter.com/PlI2URiGOB — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) April 25, 2023

So, grab yourself a coffee or kombucha and listen to Lynn explain how he maintains his conviction to lead people to Christ despite facing such malicious opposition.

