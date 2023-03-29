CROWDFUND OUR NEW CHRISTIAN DOCUMENTARY

E-transfer (Canada):

WHAT ARE WE DOING?

Rebel News is producing a comprehensive documentary on the abuse of Christian pastors and churches in Canada leading up to and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Religious freedom is a fundamental human right that is essential to the well-being of individuals and societies. Unfortunately, authoritarian governments around the world are increasingly targeting religious communities and violating their civil liberties. Woke ideology and progressive culture explicitly shun lifestyles and values traditionally associated with religion.

OUR NEW DOCUMENTARY

Church Under Fire will shed light on these important issues and provide a platform for voices that are often silenced. Through in-depth interviews with religious leaders, we will explore why religious communities in Canada were targeted and what we can do to defend and promote religious freedom.

We will also examine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on religious freedom, including the banning of religious services during lockdowns — and those who courageously opposed the mandate. This issue has become a flashpoint in Canada for tensions between governments and religious communities, and we believe it is important to document and analyze this unprecedented moment in history.

Rebel News is the only news organization covering this topic in-depth. We're the only ones telling the other side of the story.

HOW WILL THE MONEY BE USED?

We have set a goal of $100,000 to cover the costs of production, including equipment purchase, crew salaries, travel expenses, and post-production. We believe that this is an achievable goal, and we are excited to work with our backers to bring this project to fruition.

Rebel News is an experienced documentary film production house with a seasoned team of production staff who have published notable documentaries such as The Great Reset Docuseries, UNGOVERNABLE: Alberta's Quest for Independence, and Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial.

