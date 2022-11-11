Biden claims Musk's Twitter acquisition should be looked into as national security issue

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how President Biden recently put forth the idea that Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition is "worth being looked at" as a national security issue due to potentially malign foreign influence from countries such as Saudi Arabia.

Ezra also discussed how billionaire Michael Bloomberg remains essentially subservient to the Chinese Communist Party as his investments in the country appear to prevent him from leveling any sort of criticism toward China's leadership.

Speaking about Bloomberg, Ezra said, "He wants more money. He doesn't have enough. And he'll say that Xi Jinping is a great democrat, a great man of the people, because he's got big investments in China."

Ezra went on to say, "Now why is this all relevant to us here in Canada? Well, because most things in America are relevant to us, because Twitter and Facebook and the rest of the big tech companies dominate Canada just as much as they dominate the US."

"And because Justin Trudeau is doing the same thing, accusing his political opponents of being in league with foreign enemies. They've even accused us here at Rebel News of being Russian spies, what a laugh," he added.

Ezra also said, "I remember when the media and the Democrats said that Donald Trump was the fascist bully who was threatening free speech. No, that was just them projecting. It's Biden who's taking on all the trappings of a fascist leader. And don't think Trudeau won't either."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and to gain access to all of our exclusive full-length shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.