Pride controversy: White House raises 'Progress Pride' flag alongside American flags
During the celebration, the White House featured a peculiar flag display that attracted attention and prompted discussion. Instead of the traditional American flag taking front and center, a variation known as the 'Progress Pride' flag was flown alongside the national flag.
On Saturday, a flamboyant celebration took place at the White House, centered around the LGBTQ+ community, and witnessing Joe Biden's attempt to comprehend the event was truly otherworldly.
Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world.— President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023
America is a nation of pride. pic.twitter.com/ZZS9oTpDww
There has been consternation that the American flag is neither center nor above this other flag. That is a violation of the flag code. This is not a mistake. This is an expression of the current resident’s priorities.— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 12, 2023
And of his inability to comprehend who’s House this is. pic.twitter.com/WcV0qMaRQi
Strangely, Biden made a claim that homosexuals are being forcibly ejected from restaurants by homophobic individuals throughout the nation, all the while failing to provide any specific instances as evidence.
“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America,” Biden said.
Biden continues making things up: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America." pic.twitter.com/KYvkkZpWWk— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023
This isn't the first time Biden made such a claim:
BIDEN: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, this is still wrong." pic.twitter.com/CHJDLFh3e4— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2022
In addition, Biden stumbled in his speech by stating, "I took pride in ending the ban on transjester Americans." However, he swiftly corrected himself and proceeded with saying, "transgender Americans serving in the United States military."
BIDEN: "I was proud to have ended the ban on transjester Americans — transgender Americans — serving in the United States military" pic.twitter.com/GhVYmrAtxn— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023
