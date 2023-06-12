Pride controversy: White House raises 'Progress Pride' flag alongside American flags

During the celebration, the White House featured a peculiar flag display that attracted attention and prompted discussion. Instead of the traditional American flag taking front and center, a variation known as the 'Progress Pride' flag was flown alongside the national flag.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
On Saturday, a flamboyant celebration took place at the White House, centered around the LGBTQ+ community, and witnessing Joe Biden's attempt to comprehend the event was truly otherworldly.

Strangely, Biden made a claim that homosexuals are being forcibly ejected from restaurants by homophobic individuals throughout the nation, all the while failing to provide any specific instances as evidence.

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America,” Biden said.

This isn't the first time Biden made such a claim:

In addition, Biden stumbled in his speech by stating, "I took pride in ending the ban on transjester Americans." However, he swiftly corrected himself and proceeded with saying, "transgender Americans serving in the United States military."

