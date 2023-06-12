Pride controversy: White House raises 'Progress Pride' flag alongside American flags

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

On Saturday, a flamboyant celebration took place at the White House, centered around the LGBTQ+ community, and witnessing Joe Biden's attempt to comprehend the event was truly otherworldly.

During the celebration, the White House featured a peculiar flag display that attracted attention and prompted discussion. Instead of the traditional American flag taking front and center, a variation known as the "Progress Pride" flag was flown alongside the national flag.

Today, the People's House – your house – sends a clear message to the country and to the world.



America is a nation of pride. pic.twitter.com/ZZS9oTpDww — President Biden (@POTUS) June 11, 2023

There has been consternation that the American flag is neither center nor above this other flag. That is a violation of the flag code. This is not a mistake. This is an expression of the current resident’s priorities.



And of his inability to comprehend who’s House this is. pic.twitter.com/WcV0qMaRQi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 12, 2023

Strangely, Biden made a claim that homosexuals are being forcibly ejected from restaurants by homophobic individuals throughout the nation, all the while failing to provide any specific instances as evidence.

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America,” Biden said.

Biden continues making things up: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America." pic.twitter.com/KYvkkZpWWk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023

This isn't the first time Biden made such a claim:

BIDEN: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, this is still wrong." pic.twitter.com/CHJDLFh3e4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2022

In addition, Biden stumbled in his speech by stating, "I took pride in ending the ban on transjester Americans." However, he swiftly corrected himself and proceeded with saying, "transgender Americans serving in the United States military."