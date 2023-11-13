Hamas supporters take over streets of London for anti-Israel rally on Remembrance Day

E-transfer (Canada):

More than 100,000 people carrying Palestinian flags marched through London, England on the weekend.

"Hitler knew how to deal with these people"



One of the pro-Hamas supporters speaks his mind on Israel on the streets of London, England.



Antisemitism is on the rise globally. https://t.co/8USnKIXQS9. pic.twitter.com/xnbIKphi8X — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

Who are they? What do they believe? What do they want to happen?

I wanted to ask them, so I went there. (I also hired two huge bodyguards to protect me — watch the video, and you’ll see why.)

WATCH: Vauxhall Bridge in London, UK is brought to a standstill as several Pro-Gaza protesters pray in the road.



More reports at https://t.co/XT6LHw7v7j. pic.twitter.com/qsVJots7Xt — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

It was astonishing: LGBT activists claiming that Gaza (which kills gays) was safe for gay people. Chants calling for the ethnic cleansing of Jews from Israel. A man shouting that Hitler had the right idea. A call for sharia law in England.

Even more interesting was how many people refused to tell me what they really believed — when they saw our TV camera, they suddenly said they didn’t know what their own chants or slogans meant. I doubt that — more likely they just didn’t want people to hear how violent their goals really are.

They’re not just pro-Palestinian. They’re pro-Hamas, and anti-Israel. And many were outright antisemitic.

What do you think of this video? London’s Metropolitan Police saw it, and immediately announced that they’re searching for the man saying that Hitler had the right idea. Trouble is, he was just the one foolish enough to have said it out loud — I fear that many more think the same way, but were too smart to say it.

What do you think? Most mainstream media covered up the true nature of the march. They downplayed the pro-violence chants and signs and claimed it was a march for peace. Only independent media like Rebel News were there to tell the other side of the story.

Pro-Hamas protest in London, UK.



Can you identify this flag?



MORE: https://t.co/arCKeHrbRz pic.twitter.com/6V5a5ujfQo — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

