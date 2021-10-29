Protesters gather outside Quebec legislature as parliament reopens

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On the morning of Tuesday, October 19, Quebec's parliament reopened. The key point of that day was Premiere François Legault’s opening speech, in which he laid out his plans for the upcoming year and offered a preview of his priorities in the event of a second term.

Many protesters gathered for this event to express their discontent towards the government and the current system as a whole.

In spite of this, I tried speaking with some members of parliament as they were heading towards the National Assembly — but was mostly unsuccessful. I ended up being able to obtain only a few answers from Claire Samson, representative for the Iberville constituency, who is now a member of the Conservative Party of Quebec, with Mr. Éric Duhaime as its leader

Samson mentioned that her bill n° 898, "An Act to amend the Public Health Act to change the terms of renewal of the declaration of a state of health emergency", would be recalled during the afternoon assembly.

The bill sought to amend the Public Health Act to ensure that a declaration of a state of health emergency may be renewed only by a resolution of the National Assembly approved by no less than two-thirds of its members, and that the declared state of emergency may only be for a maximum period of 30 days.

In the end, the protest kept going until late in the afternoon.