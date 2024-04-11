Protesters outside Calgary unite in opposition to Trudeau's carbon tax

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from the scene of protests against Trudeau's carbon tax taking place just off the Trans-Canada Highway near Calgary.

Protests have erupted across the country after the Trudeau Liberals hiked the controversial carbon tax on April 1 by 23%. Trudeau has refused to meet with premiers to discuss the tax, even as the federal NDP announced they support a Conservative motion to hold a televised "emergency meeting" involving the prime minister and premiers.

While reporting outside Calgary, Ezra detailed how police were spying on protesters through the use of a camera mounted on a vehicle stationed approximately 500 yards away from the demonstration.

Police are spying on Albertans peacefully protesting against Trudeau’s carbon tax.



They’ve set up a surveillance trailer 500 yards from the protesters to monitor them (and likely to build a database of protesters using facial recognition software).



Full report tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mlzamp3oyq — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 9, 2024

Commenting from the demonstration, Ezra said, "The parties of the left in Canada, the NDP, the Green Party, and of course the Liberals, they always claim to stand for the working man."

"I mean when you think about it, the NDP was formed through a coalition of farmers and factory workers. They really were for the working man," he explained.

Ezra went on to say, "They're not anymore. They're led by an elitist snob Jagmeet Singh in the case of the NDP, or an American radical activist in the case of the Green Party, Elizabeth May."

"And Justin Trudeau, his elite lifestyle. I remember when he went to Jamaica and got an $80,000 vacation this last Christmas from a friend as a gift and he said, 'oh we were just staying at a friend's place, every Canadian does that,'" he added.

"Every Canadian stays at an $80,000 luxury hotel over Christmas? They couldn't be more out of touch with regular, working people," concluded Ezra.

Pressure is continuing to mount on the prime minister to at the very least hold a discussion on the tax with premiers. Nearly seven out of 10 Canadians oppose the carbon tax according to Leger polling released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.