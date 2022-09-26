Protesters who are against illegal immigration march in the streets of London

E-transfer (Canada):

According to figures, over 30,000 illegal migrants have made their way over from France this year alone and the figure is said to be projected at around 70,000 by the end of this year.

With the new cabinet reshuffle in parliament after tory members voted to elect Liz Truss, she appointed Suella Braverman to lead the home office, a large part of the public. However, she still does not think Suella will deliver on turning the boats back to France.

Protesters made their voices heard in parliament square about the ongoing influx of illegal immigrants into the country, however, the march took a turn for the worst after police kettled protesters and ultimately led to fracturing the group.

Citizen journalist Steve Laws was there to give his take on the day and how he doesn't think the reshuffle in government will make a shred of difference, I'm inclined to agree with him.

