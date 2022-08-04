Protesters stormed Los Angeles City Hall to protest laws banning homeless encampments near schools

Creative Commons/Flickr

Progressive activists opposed to Los Angeles’ efforts to expand on ordinance by banning homeless encampments near schools marched through Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday. They were unsuccessful.

Complaints over the abundance of homeless people, including drug abusers near schools, have become a fixture on social media. Numerous videos show school-age children walking through throngs of drug-addled transients on their way to and from school.

“We've taken over City Hall and are now rolling out the ‘People’s Public Comment.’ F*ck their bogus rules; this is what democracy looks like,” wrote the Los Angeles Community Action Network on Twitter. The group calls itself “human rights defenders and truth-tellers,” the Washington Examiner reported.

The mask-wearing activists chanted, stomped, and cheered while waving posters asking for municipal code 41.18 to be abolished. This makes it illegal for a person to sit, lie, or sleep near a narrow group of schools and day care facilities. At one point, they chanted, “No justice, no peace, no more racist police.”

The protest lasted for about an hour, while members of City Council voted on the law to expand city ordinance. The City Council passed the expansion by a vote of 11-3, which also prohibits homeless people from loitering within 2 feet of a fire hydrant, 5ft of any entrance or exit, and 10ft of docks, driveways, or bike paths.

The presence of the loitering homeless has posed a constant danger to pedestrians and cyclists in Los Angeles, while the city has neglected to address the problem for several years due to the uptick in sentiment opposed to law enforcement.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the county has around 80,000 homeless people. Against the wishes of the county’s more progressive politicians, Villanueva has led efforts to tear down homeless encampments, many of whom had once flooded Venice Beach boardwalk.

As detailed by Rebel News in April, the U.S. Postal Service suspended deliveries to a Santa Monica neighborhood due to violence against its mail carriers, which had gone unaddressed at the time.