U.S. Postal Service suspends deliveries to California neighbourhood over violent attacks

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended its mail deliveries in a Santa Monica neighbourhood due to rising violence against its mail carriers. It’s part of a growing pattern of violent crime that continues to go unaddressed in California.

The Postal Service’s decision to cancel mail delivery for residents in the 1300 block of 14th Street in Santa Monica comes after several reported assaults took place on mail carriers in the area.

In January, a postal worker filed a report for an incident when he was attacked by a resident who lives near the intersection of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue, CBS News reported. The attacker reportedly swung a broomstick at the carrier.

The suspect is reportedly well known by the Santa Monica Police Department, which told the news station that they have had several issues with him in the past.

Homeowners were informed of the USPS’s decision to suspend delivery service on the block and expressed their frustration at the decision.

In addition to the single reported incident, the notice stated that “multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended.”

When contacted by the press, Santa Monica police said they’d only learned of the single official assault, and that the victim declined to have the case prosecuted. Furthermore, CBS reports that while the USPS has its own law enforcement agency, it has not contacted local police in regard to the report.

Residents in the affected area say that despite the notice from the USPS, the service has continued to deliver packages.

The notice read:

Multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended. The safety of our employees and of the mail they deliver to you is our highest concern. Until we can ensure the safety of both, delivery services will remain suspended.

"Since the suspension of daily mail has occurred, USPS still does come to our block — exclusively for delivering packages — no paper mail (or) envelopes, just packages," said Clayton Canning, a resident affected by the suspension.

Local residents have been told to pick up their mail at the local post office in person. Residents are now complaining that they have not received any word from the USPS on whether it plans to lift the suspension, with one resident saying that “not doing anything is not the solution.”

As detailed by Red State, the lack of law enforcement on violent crime has become a massive problem in the state of California, where violent individuals feel free to walk the streets and assault law-abiding residents without fear of legal repercussions or jail.