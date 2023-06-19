Public Health Agency blew $40K on Marxist climate change report
The data regarding the cost of the contract was revealed through an inquiry of the Health Ministry posed by Alberta Conservative MP Gerald Soroka.
The federal agency tasked with pandemic readiness burned through $39,889 to create the report titled, "What We Heard: Perspectives on Climate Change and Public Health in Canada," which called for the end of capitalism to fight climate change.
I really think we need to throw all these self-described "uninvited land occupiers" out of the country. In the fullness of time, they will thank us for helping them live up to their lofty principles https://t.co/r6UYXekqR5 pic.twitter.com/rEey6IxOZz— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) April 22, 2023
According to an analysis of the report by Tristin Hopper of the National Post:
“Fundamental changes in our socioeconomic structures are needed to rebuild our relationships with each other and with our planet,” reads the conclusion of the April 17 report prepared for chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
The paper — written by three authors who “identify as white settlers” — also recommended that Canadian public health actions should focus on “decolonization, justice and equity” above all.
The 72-page report, What We Heard: Perspectives on Climate Change and Public Health in Canada, was commissioned to detail the “impacts of climate change on the health and well-being of people living in Canada.” The authors surveyed 30 academics and public health experts for their input.
The lead researcher, climate alarmist Heather Castleden, UVic, claims she has expertise in climate justice, environmental racism & decolonization🙄— Conservative Non-Conformist (@AlbertaBound9) April 22, 2023
Her PHAC report calls for toppling of "capitalism & liberty."
Some of the so-called experts she consulted with include >>> pic.twitter.com/RSSsdWvmNb
Four Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) employees also worked on the contract led by Dr. Heather Castleden.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
