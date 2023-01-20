Purchase of replacement of the Otter aircraft for CAF on ice

Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate E-transfer (Canada):

Described by the DND as "one of the most versatile and resilient aircraft in the world," the RCAF’s CC-138 Twin Otters are "highly adaptable and well suited to the ever-changing northern climate and terrain," the remaining four Otters in the RCAF were slated for retirement by 2025. New planes were set to be delivered by 2027.

Purchase of new planes to replace 50-year Twin Otter military aircraft now on hold https://t.co/r9rfFnbeK0 — Ottawa Citizen (@OttawaCitizen) January 16, 2023

Instead, the DND is looking to extend the lifespan of the aircraft purchased in 1971 as a cost-saving measure.

The deal to buy two jets to replace the Prime Minister's aging Challenger fleet was struck in 2020.

The order of two new jets was placed with Quebec aerospace firm Bombardier in a $105-million sole-sourced contract- including the jets, spare parts and training - after the DND warned the jets could no longer fly to certain countries with outdated technology and navigation instruments.

The Harper government previously retired two of the then four Challengers in the executive fleet, leaving two operational as a cost-cutting measure.