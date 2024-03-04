Quebec conservative leader advocates for provincial autonomy and interprovincial collaboration

E-transfer (Canada):

In his pursuit of models for achieving a more autonomous province, Éric Duhaime, the leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, recently travelled to Alberta to draw inspiration from its approach.

He advocated for interprovincial alliances to bolster autonomy in the face of federal government control, emphasizing the need for a new decentralized agreement to enhance provincial powers, particularly in immigration matters.

During his interview, Duhaime expressed admiration for Alberta's autonomy initiatives, citing examples such as the sovereignty bill and legal challenges against federal decisions. He emphasized the need for Quebec to follow suit and strengthen its autonomy within the Canadian framework.

"Quebec needs to take cues from provinces like Alberta to assert its autonomy," Duhaime stated. "We admire their proactive approach to defending their rights within Canada."

Discussing the importance of interprovincial collaboration, Duhaime urged other provincial premiers to join forces to reinforce their powers and uphold the Constitution of Canada.

"We need to build bridges with provinces across Canada," Duhaime asserted. "Quebec is a strong ally in this endeavour, and together, we can reinforce Canadian unity while asserting our provincial autonomy."

Regarding immigration, Duhaime criticised the Liberal government's handling of the issue, advocating for Quebec to have more control over its borders and population intake.

"The current immigration policies are unsustainable for Quebec," Duhaime emphasized. "We need to take control of our immigration system to address the strain on resources and services."

Commenting on the Bloc Québécois's alignment with the federal Liberals, Duhaime expressed disappointment, citing their historical role as defenders of Quebec's interests against centralist visions of Canada.

"The Bloc Québécois has lost sight of its mission to protect Quebec's autonomy," Duhaime lamented. "Their alliance with the Liberals undermines Quebec's interests and contributes to centralization."

In conclusion, Duhaime warned against the pursuit of a third referendum on Quebec's sovereignty, noting declining support for separation among Quebecers and emphasizing the need to avoid repeating past divisive experiences.

"A third referendum would be detrimental to Quebec and Canada," Duhaime cautioned. "We must prioritise effective governance and tangible improvements over divisive constitutional debates."