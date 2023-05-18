Many Quebecers rejecting federal government's lofty immigration targets

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined recent polls from Quebec that show a significant percentage of the province opposes the federal government's lofty immigration targets.

While expressing doubts about open borders can lead to public marginalization, recent polls in Quebec have shown that many Canadians support lowering immigration rates and maintaining their cultural heritage.

As stated by Ezra, "There's a crazy proposal to triple Canada's population to 100 million people, that's the 'century' part, in just a few decades. Why would you do that? Why would you bring 60 million or 70 million people here just to do it?"

"Sure, Canada is the second-largest country in the world, but most of it is uninhabitable. Those migrants they're talking about, often from tropical countries, they're not going to live in Inuvik, and even if they wanted to they couldn't," added Ezra.

He went on to say, "They can't sustain it. They're going to go to Toronto, and Montreal and Vancouver and other big cities. So imagine 20 million-person metropolises, the majority of whom will have just arrived. What a terrible idea in terms of housing and hospitals and schools and traffic and policing and cultural fit and jobs, everything, it's just a crazy idea.".

