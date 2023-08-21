Queen’s classic song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' removed from Greatest Hits collection!

The Daily Mail said that the track has 'been enjoyed by generations of fans as a humorous and hard-rocking tribute to a young man's appreciation of fuller-figured ladies.'

The 1978 hit song "Fat Bottomed Girl," written by guitarist Brian May, has been removed from Queen’s Greatest Hits album on the audio platform Yoto.

According to Fox News, "Yoto called the album the 'ideal introduction to the music of Queen for young music lovers' on its webpage, continuing with a note warning parents that some of the band's music contains adult themes, including 'occasional references to violence and drugs.'"

Yoto is an audio platform aimed for kids ages 3-12.

The track features lyrics such as "Left alone with big fat Fanny, she was such a naughty nanny, big woman, you made a bad boy out of me," and after over four decades of the song being out, it has now been hit by "woke" cancel culture.

The Daily Mail said that the track has "been enjoyed by generations of fans as a humorous and hard-rocking tribute to a young man's appreciation of fuller-figured ladies."

"Fat Bottomed Girls" was a popular hit on the band's 1981 Greatest Hits album, ranking #4 along with other top hits such as "We will Rock You", "Another One Bites The Dust" and "Bohemian Rhapsody".

"It is woke gone mad. Why not appreciate people of all shapes and sizes like society is saying we should, rather than get rid of it," said an industry professional.

"I would have thought 'Fat Bottomed Girls' would have been a song of body positivity," said another person.

It should be noted that "Fat Bottomed Girls" was not removed from any other version of Queen's Greatest Hits, it was only removed from the Yoto version.

