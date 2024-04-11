Quesnel mayor's wife addresses moral panic over her sharing residential school book with two others

Kamloops: The Buried Truth A new Rebel News documentary exposing the truth about the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021. Watch Now

The Lhtako Dene First Nation has issued a harsh ultimatum: they are no longer willing to work with the Quesnel, British Columbia mayor's office unless Mayor Ron Paull resigns.



The declaration, supported by a few Quesnel council members and some citizens, is part of growing moral panic over Mayor Paull's wife, Pat Morton, daring to read and share a book discussing residential schools that raises uncomfortable truths that don't align with the politically-correct narratives about such institutions.

My interview with Quesnel B.C. Mayor Ron Paull regarding the backlash he's receiving because his wife read a book (Grave Error) about residential schools is up. https://t.co/zrpiK5qWUo — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 9, 2024

The book, authored by several and entitled "Grave Error: How The Media Misled Us and the Truth about Residential Schools", was a bestseller on Amazon shortly after being first published in 2023 by True North and Dorchester.

Similar to our 2022 Rebel News documentary, "Kamloops: The Buried Truth", a key focus of the book consists on examining compelling evidence that debunks the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation government’s claim that the remains of 215 children were discovered in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

For now, watch my interview with Mayor Ron Paull via link below.https://t.co/zrpiK5qWUo pic.twitter.com/adfXVsMXlE — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 10, 2024

In my last report, Mayor Paull told us he hasn't read Grave Error and has no plans to retire.

At the core of the controversy is the mayor's wife, who finds her voice being drowned out by accusations that sharing the book with two others is spreading “hate literature” and “residential denialism.”

Pat Morton joined Rebel News to share her side of the story.