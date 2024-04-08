'Most difficult time of our lives': Quesnel, B.C. mayor responds to backlash over wife reading residential school book

Kamloops: The Buried Truth A new Rebel News documentary exposing the truth about the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021. Watch Now E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A modern-day witch hunt continues to unfold in Quesnel, British Columbia, as calls from local First Nations, some community members, and a few city council members for the mayor to resign persist.

Just attended a gathering in light of the Mayors wife spreading hateful books around town. It was revealed that the Mayor was passing out this book as well. 3 city councillors are calling for the resignation of #cityofQuesnel Mayor Ron Paull. #quesnel #lthako pic.twitter.com/HsM6TXciC3 — Breanne (@breannenyquist) April 3, 2024

The thoughtcrime that sparked the moral panic surrounding Mayor Ron Paull wasn’t even related to his own actions.

Instead, cancel culture mobsters are demanding Paull’s resignation after learning that Paull’s wife, Pat Morton, read a book they don’t like and shared it with a couple of other people, suggesting they do the same. Additionally, Paull says falsehoods claiming he distributed the book around town are also spreading.

The book, authored by several and entitled "Grave Error: How The Media Misled Us and the Truth about Residential Schools", was a top Amazon seller shortly after being first published in 2023 by True North and Dorchester.

Similar to our 2022 Rebel News documentary, "Kamloops: The Buried Truth", the book provides compelling evidence debunking a sensational claim made in May 2021 by the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation band government in Kamloops.

The truth found in our documentary about the “discovery” of 215 buried children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School is now free for you to watch and share 👇🏾 https://t.co/zZ3vKsbQaO — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 2, 2023

The claim was that "the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School" had been discovered in unmarked graves.

Grave Error, which consists of a collection of essays and articles, also provides evidence challenging prominent narratives about residential schools, such as the belief that attendance at all such institutions was compulsory and that thousands of Indigenous children went missing while attending them.

Since the backlash over the book in Quesnel, the book as resurfaced among Amazon's top four bestsellers.

Cancel culture backfires again. https://t.co/fkUZlL6sSk — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 7, 2024

"I would say that this is indeed for me, and I think it’s the same for Pat as well, the most difficult time of our lives," Paull told Rebel News while reflecting on what the couple has gone through in recent days.

Despite all the messages of love and support they’re receiving, Mayor Paull describes the past 11 days, which included a protest against him demanding his resignation supported by a few of his own colleagues on council, as being harder on him and his wife than the loss of their parents.

Paull says he assumes the spouses of council members and city officials should "have their own opinions and beliefs."

"I’ve done nothing wrong," Paull replied when asked if he will resign under the mounting pressure.