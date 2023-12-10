New book explores what really happened at the Kamloops residential school

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 8, 2023.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Canadian academic and author Dr. Tom Flanagan to discuss the false media narrative of 'unmarked graves' at a former Kamloops residential school.

Tom's new book, Grave Error: How The Media Misled Us (and the Truth about Residential Schools), is a call to reason against the moral panic unleashed on May 27, 2021.

Tom told Ezra how mainstream media outlets didn't want to touch the writing that is compiled in the book, which Ezra predicted will be totally ignored by those same outlets. Even to criticize the arguments contained in the book would draw too much attention.

While so far the book is selling well despite being limited to alternative promotion sources, it remains to be seen if it will face censorship pressures for questioning the mainstream narrative surrounding the findings at the Kamloops school.