Tonight, Ezra interviews Canadian academic and author Dr. Tom Flanagan on the false media narrative of 'unmarked graves' at a former Kamloops residential school.

His book, Kamloops Myths and the Madness of Crowds, is a call to reason against the moral panic unleashed on May 27, 2021.

Courtesy of a young anthropologist and ground penetrating radar, the discovery of 215 "missing children" came with a word of caution: only forensic investigation can confirm these are burials.

Nevertheless, the media and political class profited on the lie of "undocumented deaths" in an apple orchard. And the Chief of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc proclaimed the discovery a mass burial of Indigenous children.

Meanwhile several First Nation bands across the country that once hosted residential schools quickly hired their own anthropologists and announced similar discoveries.

Nationwide outrage proliferated off the reserve and fuelled the masses with an unquenchable rage.

The alleged graves, catalyzed by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, propelled the vandalism and the burning of over 60 churches across Canada in the summer of 2021.

As of writing, no remains have been unearthed at the Kamloops site, with investigations to take upwards of two decades to complete.