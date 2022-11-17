RCMP commissioner never delivered intel to cabinet that police had plan to deal with convoy without EA

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Rebel News' Selene Galas to discuss RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa.

According to the commission, Lucki's message that police had a plan to deal with the convoy without the invocation of the Emergencies Act was never delivered to the Liberal cabinet as they discussed their options. When asked if she appreciates the significance of that scenerio, Lucki replied, "Uh, yes and no."

As stated by Selene, "I think it was purposeful for her to withhold that information. Maybe that's going out on a limb, but I don't think that that's accidental. I mean she's pretty incompetent at her job, and that's very clear. But at the same time, you can't have something like that approved by how many people, and have it go over the head of how many ministers, even the prime minister of Canada, there's no way."

David chimed in saying, "Anytime anyone begins an answer with yes and no, which are diametrically opposed, I sure raise one eyebrow to the max. "

