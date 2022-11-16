The educrats teaching our kids are incompetent, entitled idiots

Question: Why is it that those educrats who are entrusted with educating our children also happen to be the most stupid and cowardly people on the planet?

Case in point: The woke-joke tall foreheads who comprise the Halton District School Board. They have proven for months now that political correctness trumps decency and common sense when it comes to that now world-infamous teacher plying his trade at Oakville Trafalgar High School.

I speak of Mr. Kerry Luc Lemieux, aka, Ms. Kayla Lemieux, aka, Busty Lemieux. He’s the dude who is pretending to transition into a woman. He is doing so by donning the haberdashery and props of a drag queen. This cat would even stand out in the gay village on Halloween night. And so it is that Lemieux routinely festoons his chest with a pair of fake Z-cup breasts that are barely contained by the sheer see-through tops which allow fake oversized nipples to protrude.

He does not resemble a biological woman, but rather, a caricature of a woman. And yet since school started back in September, his over-sexualized presentation in front of minors has been tolerated… because telling this person to, you know, tone it down, might be an act of… transphobia. I think these days, transphobia is almost as bad as Islamophobia – maybe even worse.

In any event, we have an update on the Busty Lemieux sage – and because we’re dealing with woke reprobates at the Halton District School Board, it is, of course, all bad news…

You see, last week, the HDSB said that after much investigation it looks like there is absolutely nothing it can do to prevent Lemieux from dressing up like a drag queen.

Here’s what HDSB Superintendent of Human Resources Sari Taha said:

“It is clear from the above analysis that the implementation of a formal staff dress code or grooming standards would likely expose the board to considerable liability. Even if a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons, it would likely be found to be discriminatory where it adversely affects an employee or group or employees on the basis of their code-protected grounds. The Ontario Labour Relations Act imposes a ‘statutory freeze’ during the period when there is no governing collective agreement, which prohibits employers from altering working conditions during negotiations In consideration of this, and the board’s obligations under the Ontario Human Rights Code, the HDSB has advised its Board of Trustees that even if a dress code is implemented for non-discriminatory reasons and in good faith, it would likely be found to be discriminatory.”

How do you like that heapin’ helpin’ of inexplicable word soup, folks?

But it makes no sense. If the HDSB is saying that its hands are tied when it comes to a teacher dressing inappropriately due to human rights, then what about the human rights of the children attending Halton District schools?

Well, apparently, they have no human rights when it comes to costume protocol. Indeed, should a biological girl don a spaghetti strap top, she faces suspension. But when a man dons fake breasts – the size of which make Pamela Anderson look like the chairwoman of the Itty-Bitty Titty Committee – hey, that’s diversity! That’s inclusion. And to say otherwise is a… possible lawsuit?

And if the threat of litigation looms, then bring it on, Busty Lemieux! Why doesn’t the HDSB implement a dress code for staff and see if Lemieux would have the balls to file a lawsuit? But no. The HDSB cowards excel at bending the knee.

And by the way, just who are they bending the knee to when it comes to Busty Lemieux? As stated previously, NOBODY believes this is a genuine transition. As I’ve reported in the past, Lemieux’s motivation comes down to one of two things:

A: That he is pranking the board in that he is anti-woke and he is taking the piss out of the HDSB to see how far it would go to accommodate him; OR

B: He is a sexual pervert. There is much speculation on social media that Lemieux could be suffering from autogynephilia. According to the National Library of Medicine, autogynephilia is defined as:

“A male's propensity to be sexually aroused by the thought of himself as a female. It is the paraphilia that is theorized to underlie transvestism and some forms of male-to-female transsexualism. Autogynephilia encompasses sexual arousal with cross-dressing and cross-gender expression.”

And folks, I’m leaning toward option B: perversion. And I say this because I was recently forwarded a photo of Lemieux that allegedly dates back about three years ago.

The person who sent the photo my way did not want to come on camera. But here’s the story: This photo of Lemieux was captured at a Burlington theatre that was hosting a private dance recital for little girls. Only the girls and the parents or guardians of the girls were in attendance. Allegedly, during the half-time intermission, Lemieux snuck into the theatre and perched himself ringside to watch the girls dance. Alas, Lemieux is hardly inconspicuous, and some concerned parents eventually asked him to leave. And so this skunk to the garden party left.

Folks, do you find this anecdote as creepy as I do? That a biological man dresses as an unflattering caricature of a woman and then takes in a private dance recital involving little girls? Is this part and parcel of autogynephilia? Was Lemieux getting sexually aroused by the dancing? It is so gross, it is so disturbing, it is so despicable. And yet, in this day and age of “if it’s trans it’s good and if it’s good it’s trans” the HDSB is only concerned about HIS human rights? Yes, the human rights of someone who might be a sexual pervert are protected but not the human rights of children?

Of course, there’s always another side to the story. And yes, we have reached out to Lemieux. We even visited his Burlington condo. It’s a ground-level unit, the blinds are often completely open. And get a load of this: when Lemieux is off duty and just chilling in front of the ol’ boob tube, he takes off his breasts and his wig and his short-shorts. Again, more evidence that his transition from male to female is not genuine because why is he only going through life as a female on a part-time basis? I mean, where is the commitment to those 36-pound bowling balls? In any event, he was in no mood to talk; rather, he called the police, and the Halton Regional Police Service is happy to provide taxpayer-funded security for Lemieux because this shows how… inclusive the police are? No, seriously – the Halton Police even have an LGBTQ-etc.-themed police cruiser. “Stop! In the name of rainbows!”

Oh, and by the way, I’d like to reach out to the Halton District School Board for an update but if I do so I apparently face criminal prosecution. Seriously.

In a letter addressed to me dated October 21, 2022, the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis He/Him states the following:

“On the following dates, September 19, September 21, October 12 and October 19, you accessed the property of the Halton District School Board… Your conduct was in violation of our Code of Conduct. This letter will serve as notice that you are hereby and henceforth prohibited from entering upon any premises owned or operated by the Halton District School Board.”

Now, before I go on, it would seem to me that the HDSB is totally down with radical transgenderism – except when it makes an appearance at the HDSB’s headquarters. You see, back on Oct. 12, Yours Truly paid a visit to the regular school board meeting in a costume that precisely mimicked the one worn by Mr. Lemieux. I’ve been attempting to drop off a petition signed by almost 20,000 of you, demanding that the HDSB trustees and Curtis Ennis He/Him resign.

Like the three blind mice, see how they run…

Indeed, isn’t it incredible, folks? The HDSB educrats believe that a display of drag queen-inspired transgenderism is a jolly good example of diversity with regard to the LGBTQABC+XYZ file when it comes to the kids attending Lemieux’s shop class. But when a Busty Lemieux facsimile shows up at their headquarters, whoa-ho! That’s a little too much tit for tat, if you know what I mean. That’s downright triggering, even. And so it is these allegedly trans-friendly trustees scurry away to their safe spaces, curl up in the fetal position, and wait for the police to remove that big bad transgendered boogeyman from their stomping grounds. I don’t know about you, but I think the HDSB is transphobic when it comes to Mammary Menzoid.

But let’s go back to that letter Curtis Ennis He/Him sent me:

“The Trespass to Property Act… provides that trespass is an offence which is punishable with a conviction of a fine that is not more than $10,000. Furthermore, the court has the power to award damages suffered by the Halton District School Board caused during the commission of an offence. “In addition, under the Safe Schools Act, 2000 and the Access to School Premises Regulation, your presence on any school property or premises is not permitted. Please be advised that any future attendance on any school property or premises owned or operated by the board is a provincial offence and may result in a fine to you of up to $10,000. Accordingly, if attend any school property or board premises the police may be commenced under the Safe Schools Act, 2000.”

Safe Schools Act, eh? Forget about the Ministry of Education, where’s the Ministry of Labour? Lemieux breaks every shop rule in the book, from wearing long-sleeved blouses to hair that is not tied up in a bun or covered by a hairnet. I guess asking him to obey the rules is also transphobic for some reason…

But getting back to that outrageous trespass notice: talk about shooting the messenger. In the eyes of the HDSB and Curtis Ennis He/Him, it is as though I am a, what? A convicted pedophile? A crazed gunman? Yet my crime is simply asking insensitive questions. But alas, a thought crime is both intolerable and unforgivable when it comes to the HDSB woke-warriors.

By the way, in case you think we are no longer pursuing this file, nothing could be further from the truth. Indeed, we recently filed a Freedom of Information request. We want to see all the correspondence on file regarding Lemieux. The Halton District School Board is a public school board, after all, and the public has the right to know. But guess what? The HDSB wants $3,935 to fork over this information! That’s outrageous. All of this data is surely on an electronic database that is easily accessible. And yet these egregious educrats want almost $4,000 to share this information? Give me a break!

Still, we all know the unspoken strategy why the HDSB is doing this: these scholars think we will be overcome by sticker shock and take a pass. Clearly the HDSB thinks we’ll bend the knee. But we’re not them; we’re not scaredy cats, we’re honey badgers. That’s because the great thing about crowd-funding is that there is indeed strength in numbers. On that note, please visit ProtectTheStudents.ca; that’s ProtectTheStudents.ca and contribute whatever you can so that we can raise that four grand and find out what the HDSB is hiding.

Bottom line: our bill for information indicates how petty and downright vindicative the HDSB is. And in the meantime, this taxpayer-funded school board will have me arrested if I dare pay them a visit because they don’t like prickly questions.

In summary, the people who comprise the Halton District School Board are borderline brainless, horrible hypocrites, and viciously vindictive. There’s your tax dollars hard at work, folks. Tell me: what’s wrong with this picture? Tell me: are you OK with the fact that such incompetent and entitled idiots are entrusted with educating your children?