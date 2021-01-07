RCMP won't leave mask-exempt B.C. hair stylist alone

A woman, mother and small business owner, who happens to be exempt from wearing a mask, seems to have become worthy of a significant proportion of the RCMP’s time and resources in the small B.C. town of 100 Mile House.

Nicole Weir, 100 Mile House resident and owner of the Village Hair Studio, is one of our newest Fight the Fines cases. She can’t seem to shake RCMP officers, who refuse to accept her repeated statements of being exempt from mask wearing.

Weir has been served with a notice to appear in court, fined hundreds of dollars, and alleges that she has been threatened by the RCMP to have the business she’s worked hard nurturing for 15 years potentially be taken away from her. All because she is one of the groups of people who qualify as being exempt from wearing a mask, according to section 4 in BC’s USE OF FACE COVERINGS IN INDOOR PUBLIC SPACES (COVID-19) ORDER .

Watch the full report to learn about how 100 Mile House RCMP officers seem to be following Weir a bit too close for comfort, causing her to start fearing the RCMP — something she never thought she would ever feel before.

Weir is just one of hundreds of Canadians that we at Rebel News are providing with free legal counsel to help fight outrageous fines issued in the name of COVID-19 restrictions.

To help us continue to help people like Weir, and like Valerie Ann Foley, the mom who was aggressively arrested and charged after trying to take B.C. TransLink home while exempt from wearing a mask, please donate at FightTheFines.ca.