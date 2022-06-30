REACTIONS: Are Quebecers satisfied with the leadership of Premier Legault?
'Regarding vaccine passports, forcing people who have a certain job to be vaccinated or not — people didn't like him because of that,' said one Montreal resident.
The 2022 Quebec general election is coming up on October 3, and Quebecers will have the chance to vote for their next government.
Several polls show that the CAQ (Coalition Avenir Québec) is still in first place. The polls are produced by the firm Leger and this is also the company that provides the polls for the majority of the media.
Does this really reflect reality? This is what we tried to find out with this report.
We asked Montreal residents if they are satisfied with the management of Mr. François Legault within the CAQ party. Here is what came out of what we did.
