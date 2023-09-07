Rebel News always told the truth about the Kamloops unmarked graves 'discovery' — now you can too

Kamloops: The Buried Truth A new Rebel News documentary exposing the truth about the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021. Watch Now

It’s been two years and over 80 burnt or vandalized churches since the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc band released a sensationally false claim about a discovery at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The claim was that through the use of ground penetrating radar, the remains of 215 former Kamloops Indian Residential School students, some as young as three years old, had been confirmed to be found buried in unmarked graves.

While legacy media amplified the claim and reported it as a stark truth, Rebel News brought you boots on the ground coverage that exposed the actual facts around the claim from the start.

There was no way ground penetrating radar alone could confirm such a horrendous discovery. Additionally, as politicians spoke about the claim as though it proved a genocidal child massacre had occurred, the RCMP wasn't even investigating the “discovery” as a crime.

Around the one year anniversary of the claim, while legacy media continued to tip toe around the facts and keep unmarked grave misinformation alive, Rebel News released a tell-all investigative documentary to bring the public never before seen answers from the BC Coroners Service, the RCMP, and even Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir herself.

Not a single body had been discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School despite many still believing such a horrible tale to be true.

Our fact-based journalism continues to be vindicated on this matter as excavations of locations previously believed to house unmarked graves of Indigenous Peoples in Canada have turned up zero human remains.

After a month-long excavation of a former residential school, a Catholic Church basement has procured no evidence of human remains.



But who will vindicate our nation from the stain we falsely wear on the international stage due to this false claim?

Who will stop Canadian schools from continuing to push the nightmare worthy lie about mass graves of Indigenous children on to the young and impressionable minds of the future?

