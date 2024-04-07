BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies has been released from jail

E-transfer (Canada):

David Menzies just got out of jail, more than three hours after he was falsely arrested and jailed.

And the first thing I noticed was the cut on his head.

That cut wasn’t from the Hamas extremists who assaulted David.

That cut was from the police, who roughly threw David into the back of a police truck, knocking his head against the roof. They also tightly forced his shoulders back, deeply aggravating a previous injury.

The police roughed him up.

I spoke to @ezralevant and confirmed @TheMenzoid was released from 52 D after charges of trespassing (at public city hall). But as concerning as that is in a country with freedom of press, Ezra reports David was “roughed up” and received a head injury (cut) in custody.… — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) April 8, 2024

That’s outrageous. That’s absolutely a personal vendetta. That’s Toronto police showing total cowardice towards actual criminal gangs but abusing and punishing a peaceful journalist.

I’m sick of it. We’re going to defend against the bogus charges today. But when those charges are thrown out, we’re not done.

That’s when we’re getting started: suing the Toronto Police, to teach them that they just aren’t allowed to beat up Canadian journalists.

This is Canada, not Gaza.

BREAKING: David Menzies has been arrested for reporting on the anti-Israel counter protest against the rally for the remaining hostages detained by Hamas on October 7th. https://t.co/VGU2262Brn to help his legal fight. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/9EGvOr6Sj2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 7, 2024

