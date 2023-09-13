Rebel News' win over Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault makes international waves

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Rebel News has crushed Steven Guilbeault in the Federal Court of Canada after the Liberal cabinet minister blocked us on “X” (formerly Twitter), effectively kicking us out of the public square and from receiving government news updates from his department's public Twitter account. Guilbeault essentially blocked his employers — taxpayer dollars fund his salary, after all.

Guilbeault has since been ordered by the court to unblock Rebel Commander Ezra Levant, and, so long as he’s an elected member of Parliament, to never do this again.

The resulting coverage from various sources has been shockingly positive, highlighting that many people still care about freedom of the press and freedom of expression for everyone.

Various outlets immediately published the Canadian Press story detailing the victory.

Columnist Lorrie Goldstein from the Toronto Sun posted a link to an article that includes a comment from University of Ottawa professor Michael Geist, who says the resultant order “sends a strong signal about the state of the law.”

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault must unblock Rebel News founder Ezra Levant on X under court order: Under the order, Guilbeault must ensure his X account unblocks Levant immediately and for as long as Guilbeault remains a Member of Parliament. https://t.co/nySG1WbjQh — Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) September 12, 2023

Toronto Star likewise ran the story highlighting the constitutional rights claim used against Minister Guilbeault.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault must unblock Rebel News founder Ezra Levant on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, under the terms of a court order. https://t.co/tcdOlOhW3f — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) September 12, 2023

Likewise, National Post columnist Bryan Passifiume included a quote from the Rebel Commander in “describing the decision as a rejection of cancel culture.”

NEW FROM ME: Two years ago, Ezra Levant filed suit against Enviro Minister Guilbeault over his blocking of Levant on Twitter.



That case is now resolved, with federal court Justice Russel Zinn ordering the minister to unblock Levant & pay $20K. https://t.co/W6jvijz7To — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) September 12, 2023

An Edmonton Journal article notes that Guilbeault’s office declined a request for comment after the minister was ordered to pay Levant $20,000 as part of the settlement.

Steven Guilbeault must unblock Ezra Levant on Twitter, pay Rebel News founder $20,000https://t.co/oY1LOvNFc1 #cdnpoli — Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) September 12, 2023

Levant took to X to pose the cheeky question — will Minister Guilbeault use his own money or taxpayer dollars to repay the amount? The majority voted that he’ll make taxpayers pay.

Steven Guilbeault, Trudeau’s erratic environment minister, was just ordered by the Federal Court to pay Rebel News $20,000 for illegally blocking us on Twitter.



Will he use his own money or will he make taxpayers pay his debts? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 12, 2023

French media Noovo Info also ran the story.

Ezra Levant a soutenu que son incapacité à voir ou à répondre aux messages de M. Guilbeault sur la plateforme limitait sa capacité à s'engager dans un débat sur des questions d'intérêt public. https://t.co/6i9declhT7 #NoovoInfo — Noovo Info (@NoovoInfo) September 12, 2023

Similarly, the humiliating outcome is making international news all the way in Japan!

Steven Guilbeault is big in Japan! https://t.co/XMmny8KCdP — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 12, 2023

Begrudging coverage from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (Canada’s state broadcaster) points out that the case included instances where Levant called the humiliated minister a “thug” and a “kook.”

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault must unblock Rebel News founder Ezra Levant on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, under the terms of a court order. https://t.co/SF8H19pA62 — CBCbrief - CBC News headlines (@CBCbrief) September 12, 2023

Geist reinforced in his assessment that “government ministers should not be blocking access to their feeds,” and confirmed the litigation's claim that the mute button feature would have been a more reasonable approach in a column on his Substack.

Federal Court Approves Consent Order Requiring Minister Steven Guilbeault to Unblock Ezra Levant on Twitter: Regardless of your views of either Levant or Guilbeault, government ministers should not be blocking access to their feeds.https://t.co/Zd5SdYZNgG — Michael Geist (@mgeist) September 12, 2023

The win is a reminder that in the hallowed halls of democracy, the power still resides in the hands of the people and it is their duty to hold politicians accountable when they falter.

Levant says “Make politicians afraid again,” to prompt us all that the true strength of democracy lies in citizen vigilance.