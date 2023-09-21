Rebel podcast with Sam Newman hits 200K views in just 12 hours

A record-shattering episode of The Opposition Podcast featuring former AFL star Sam Newman has garnered more than 200,000 views within just 12 hours of airing.

The podcast hosted by Rebel News' Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, gave Newman a chance to share his views in detail after he dominated Australian headlines earlier in the day due to his comments regarding the Welcome to Country ceremonies.

Newman had previously expressed his views on his own podcast, You Cannot Be Serious, suggesting that Australians should boo or "slow hand clap" during the Welcome to Country, particularly at the upcoming AFL Grand Final.

He further ignited the debate by stating that most Aussies have "had a gutful" of the woke generation dictating societal norms, comments that saw him trending number one across social media platforms all day.

Last night's podcast provided a platform for Newman to delve into these controversial topics in more depth, an opportunity lacking in his interactions with mainstream media.

While Newman remains a polarising figure, the significant spike in viewership for The Opposition indicates a growing demand for platforms that offer more comprehensive dialogue on complex issues.

Whether audiences agree with Newman's stance or not, it's evident that the episode has struck a chord with the Australian public, leaving many eager to engage in further debate on the subject.

