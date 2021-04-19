REBEL POLL: 44% of Canadians support laws banning biological males from competing in women’s sports

Would you support a law that prohibits a biologically male transgender person from participating in women's sports? Actually, scratch that — do you think the majority of Canadians would support such a law?

Well, we hired Leger, the largest Canadian-owned market research company, to ask Canadians that very question.

The discussion on whether or not biological males should compete in women’s sports if they identify as transgender has been widely publicized across the U.S.

In his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order titled “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.” It supports transgender people having full reign when it comes to competing in women’s sports. On the flip side, we now see that some states, like Mississippi, are barring biological males who identify as transgender women from playing in women’s sports.

But what about Canadians — where do they stand?

Well, it’s a good question, and one the mainstream media would never dare to ask. Imagine if they had to publish that Canadians do support such laws.

That’s why we at Rebel News paid the national pollster Leger over $1,300 to conduct a current poll about this controversial topic, so we can give you the honest outcome of it, no matter what that may be.

If you appreciate that we did this for you and want us to keep commissioning informative polls you won’t find elsewhere, please donate to help us cover the costs of doing so at RebelPolls.com.

Here is the exact question we asked:

Some states in the U.S. are passing laws that would prohibit transgender athletes who were born as males from participating in women’s sports. Would you support, or oppose similar laws in Canada?

The study surveyed over 1,500 Canadian residents, aged 18 and older.

And it found that a large portion of Canadians would support laws prohibiting transgender people who were born as males from participating in women’s sports.

We discovered that 44 per cent of Canadians surveyed would support such laws, and 35 per cent were in opposition to them

The number of Canadians that strongly support laws prohibiting transgender male-born athletes from competing in women's sports was 22 per cent

Almost the same number of Canadians strongly oppose those types of laws at 21 per cent

A majority of males, 52 per cent, were likely to support such laws, compared to 36 per cent of females

Support for these laws was stronger in western provinces like Alberta and British Columbia where 50 per cent of respondents were in favour

Among the eastern provinces support for these laws was 41 per cent

There are a few other interesting findings from the study, so I’ll put the whole thing up for you at RebelPolls.com.

Again, please donate what you can there to help us recoup the cost of commissioning this study, and to help us bring you answers to the questions that won’t be asked by mainstream media. After all, we don’t get paid millions from the government just to ask questions that would put a smile on Trudeau’s face.

See the full poll result for yourself below: