Rebel reporter barred from entering Premier Legault's CAQ event

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The official campaign for Quebec's general election will start in less than a month, and the different political parties are on the road to announcing their new candidates in the different ridings across the province.

The current party in power, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), is extremely difficult to access when it comes to the media. If you work for an outlet that is not Radio-Canada, TVA or another mainstream outlet, the chances of attending their events is almost nonexistent. The refusal of media accreditation usually comes without any official response.

Today we did receive an explanation from Ewan Sauves, who mentioned that the CAQ excluded Rebel News from taking part in one of the party's events. The reason for this decision will remain unknown.

Our presence at the event caused a strong reaction from members of Premier François Legault's team, who ordered us to leave the premises and said that they would call the police if we did not do so. Despite our name being on the list of participants and us going through the proper process to access the event, the Laval police physically escorted us out of the reception hall. Here is the full report.