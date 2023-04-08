Rebel reporters investigate human trafficking at Roxham Road within the taxi industry

E-transfer (Canada):

Justin Trudeau and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, made the decision to amend the safe third country agreement and close the infamous Roxham Road. This path, where several thousand migrants have passed illegally each year to immigrate to Canada, did create a huge network of smugglers who took advantage of people’s misery in order to enrich themselves.

Some have created networks of vans from Florida, others have started their own transportation service for borders. Taxis and other independent contractors display on the front of their vehicles “Roxham Road” as if it was normal to go there.

This is an industry that has evolved over time and become more complex with the ever-increasing demand for new migrants in search of a better life in Canada.

According to the Royal Canadian Mountain Police (RCMP), not only private vans were arriving from Florida but also church-owned vans driving migrants to Roxham Road.

But since Roxham Road was shut down, what’s going on with this human trafficking business? Do vans continue to go there, do taxis take migrants to other illegal places, or do they go directly to legal borders?

In this report Lincoln Jay and Alexa Lavoie closely followed the taxi industry in Plattsburgh and investigated until nightfall if there was any activity at Roxham Road. We know that people are helping migrants to come illegally to Canada but through other places on the border that are still unknown.