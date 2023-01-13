Renfrew Catholic school student appeals suspension from school for holding Church-aligned views

E-transfer (Canada):

According to a press release by the Liberty Coalition Canada and Alexander's lawyer, James Kitchen:

Josh was suspended for 20 days in late 2022 because he has expressed his belief, during class debates and on social media, that there are only two genders, that students cannot switch between genders, and that male students should not be permitted into the girls’ bathroom. Josh has also been told he is not permitted to attend half his classes when he returns to classes. Under the guise of “safety”, as that term has been revised by woke gender activists now pervasive in public institutions, Josh has been penalized for expressing his Christian beliefs regarding gender and modesty, beliefs which also happen to align with both objective truth and actual safety. Josh not only has a right to express himself during class discussions and through public forums, he also has a right to not be discriminated against by his school for his sincere religious beliefs. Being suspended and excluded from classes is the height of discrimination.

Alexander's views, though responsible for his suspension from his Catholic high school by Catholic educators, are compatible with Catholic teaching on gender and sexuality. The Canadian Council of Catholic Bishops addressed the societal acceptance of gender theory in their submissions on Bill C-16, a contentious law which criminalized the misgendering of transgender individuals. The CCC clarified the Church's position:

"While the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops supports Bill C-16’s intention to protect Canadians from harm, some of the principles behind the legislation – even if widely accepted in our society – cannot be endorsed by Catholics. The most serious of these is the claim that gender is separable from biological sexuality and is to be determined by the individual. This central tenet of contemporary gender theory is not in accord with natural law or Christian revelation and has therefore been explicitly rejected by Pope Francis and by Pope Benedict XVI."

James Kitchen, the chief litigator at the Liberty Coalition, is representing Alexander. Kitchen has initiated an appeal of the suspension to the Renfrew District Catholic School Board.

Rebel News will continue to follow Alexander's legal fight to hold catechistically accurate Catholic values in a Catholic school as it continues.