Reporter Savanah Hernandez suspended from Twitter after viral Lia Thomas coverage

UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport ORDER YOUR COPY NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Reporter Savanah Hernandez, formerly with BlazeTV, has been suspended from Twitter following viral news coverage of U.S. gas-price hikes and interviews at controversial NCAA events featuring transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Just days after going viral with coverage of the Lia Thomas events and gas hike interviews shared on Tucker Carlson, Savanah Hernandez has been banned from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/lJ73E6JngI — Andrew Chapados (@AndrewSaysTV) March 22, 2022

This comes just days after footage was shared by influential personalities such as Matt Walsh and Jordan Peterson, with Tucker Carlson Tonight featuring her reports on the number one rated cable news show.

"My coverage got well over 3 million views and I think it was a coordinated effort by the left to take me down," Hernandez told Rebel News, directing viewers to her newly established and Trump-backed Truth Social account and her YouTube account Sav Says.

"I was suspended for a 'ban evasion'... I was originally banned and given no reason and was never previously suspended or broke any rules. Twitter bans for conservatives never make any sense and there is no way to come back to the platform."

Hernandez covered recent races by Lia Thomas in NCAA swimming where she interviewed protesters and counter-protesters before Thomas went on to win by approximately five seconds over the competition, before controversially flopping at the national finals.