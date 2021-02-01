REPORTS: Temporary Foreign Workers exempt from Trudeau's travel restrictions

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Justin Trudeau's tough new entry restrictions will reportedly not affect incoming Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs).

On Friday, Trudeau announced that air carriers had agreed to suspend service to locations including Mexico, a country which provides many of the 60,000 annual TFWs who fly to Canada to work.

According to a report in The Western Producer,

Transport Canada is believed to be working with the major airlines to ensure flights carrying temporary foreign workers can land at any Canadian airport capable of welcoming them, rather than in one of the four designated cities. According to sources, federal officials are also trying to find ways of ensuring the arrival of workers despite flights being suspended. Chartered flights are being considered — and indeed, already used often to bring in seasonal workers; but the federal government is also working to ensure foreign airlines carrying foreign workers can land in Canada.

Last week, after Trudeau announced the new entry restrictions, Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeau (Compton—Stanstead) tweeted that the restrictions do not apply to “essential workers.”

