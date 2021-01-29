Trudeau: Incoming travellers will be charged $2,000 to pay for mandatory quarantine hotel stays

Justin Trudeau has announced new entry requirements that will force all incoming travellers to Canada to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

In a live press conference, Trudeau confirmed that international travellers will be charged $2,000 for their hotel stay after undergoing mandatory testing.

According to a report from CP24,

Multiple sources confirmed to CTV News that among other measures, all arrivals to Canadian airports will have to pay out of pocket to quarantine in a hotel before being allowed to circulate freely in the country. CP24 has additionally learned that the Ontario government will mandate that all international travellers take a COVID-19 test upon arrival at an airport or border crossing.

Furthermore,

All arrivals will also have to undergo PCR COVID-19 testing and then isolate in “an approved hotel” for up to three days while they wait for their result. ...Those who test negative will then be allowed to return to their home or other final destination and complete the rest of a 14-day quarantine under “increased surveillance.” Positive cases will have to stay in hotels until they recover. Trudeau said they hope to have testing and quarantine functions up and running in the next several weeks.

Earlier this morning, Rebel News reported that the Trudeau Liberals have granted hundreds of quarantine exemptions to international travellers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including to professional athletes and union negotiators for an automotive company.

