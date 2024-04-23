Trudeau's estranged wife says she wishes world leaders had more maturity and wisdom

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau — the ex-wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — spoke with Forbes magazine for an event commemorating International Women’s Day, where she mentioned that she wishes world leaders were a bit more emotionally stable.

“With the crises that we're facing, if we don't understand that our capacity for empathy, connection, presence and compassion is necessary as the riverbed of justice and democracy,” Gregoire Trudeau said. “Because without it, we have leaders who are dysregulated, who make decisions that might not be based on, you know, discernment and maturity and wisdom. If we raise a new generation that becomes leaders that are much more stable emotionally, then we'll have a different type of economy, of cultural scene, and society as well.”

Grégoire Trudeau made the comments while on a mini media tour ahead of the release of her first book, "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other," scheduled for release on April 23, 2024.

Recently, she participated in Forbes’ annual 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, where she made what some considered to be a swipe at Trudeau.

“Your needs, you shouldn’t expect the minimum,” Grégoire Trudeau said. “You should expect a maximum of nourishment, presence and help in your life with the people around you. And we shouldn’t have to hold it all together as women.”

Sophie and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau split last August, after 18 years of marriage. Grégoire Trudeau is believed to have since “re-partnered” with Ottawa-based doctor, Dr. Marcos Bettolli.