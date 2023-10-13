Responding to Maxime Bernier's 'Canada First' view on the Israel-Hamas war

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

After leaving the Conservative Party of Canada to form his own party, Maxime Bernier became a prominent figure among Canadians opposed to the public health tyranny imposed by bureaucrats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bernier then found himself voicing opposition to Canada's support blank-cheque approach to supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. Now, he's taking his “Canada First” approach to the Israel-Hamas war following the terror organization's attack on the Jewish state.

To all those living in Canada who care more about what’s going on in Ukraine and the Middle East than in this country, and want to import these conflicts and get us more involved in them:



WHY DON’T YOU JUST GO AND FIGHT THERE YOURSELF INSTEAD?#CanadaFirst — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) October 12, 2023

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra responded to Bernier's comments. Unlike in the past, this time, Ezra said, Bernier was off the mark.

Referring to his courageous acts to stand against COVID policies, Ezra gave his view on why he thinks the People's Party of Canada leader is missing the point in this case: