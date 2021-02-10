Restaurant in Big Valley (pop. 357) ticketed for breaking Alberta COVID rules

Our latest www.FightTheFines.com case takes me to Big Valley, Alberta, a small town of 357 souls about two hours southeast of Edmonton.

The Big Valley Inn is like many small town hotels dotting the prairies. It houses the local tavern, a small restaurant and a liquor store. Big Valley itself is such a perfect Alberta small town: oil patch, farming, rodeo and freedom.

So it was really no surprise when the Big Valley Inn decided to defy the lockdown restrictions on restaurant dining service in the days before Jason Kenney's UCP government lifted the ban.

Locals packed the place on steak night and hungry diners came from miles around to support Big Valley Inn owner Fred Millar and his staff in their act of civil disobedience.

But Alberta Health Services and the local RCMP were not as enthusiastic as the locals were, issuing Millar a notice to appear in court to answer for defying the orders of the chief medical officer of health

Rebel News is helping Millar and the Big Valley Inn fight that summons in court, at no cost to him. If not for the actions of Millar and others like him, including Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, restaurants in Alberta would still be closed.

If you'd like to support Rebel News in our largest civil liberties campaign to date, fighting for freedom by fighting one lockdown ticket at a time in court, please donate today at www.FightTheFines.com.