VICTORY (for now!): Whistle Stop Cafe LEGALLY allowed to open

On Monday morning, Alberta restaurants diners, and cafes finally had the COVID lockdown restrictions on dine-in service lifted.



The Alberta government had limited all restaurants to take out only December 13 to stem the rise of COVID-19 case counts.



It wasn't government benevolence that prompted the rollback in restrictions. Premier Jason Kenney's United Conservative government was dragged, kicking and screaming to the decision to re-open after a small town diner rebellion was led by Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe in tiny Mirror, population 500.

Over two weeks ago, Scott defied the lockdown and opened his small roadside cafe to in-person dining again. Scott was plagued by visits from local RCMP and Alberta Health Services inspectors, closure notices and finally given two notices to appear in court for breaching a public health order. However, Scott refused to close and he inspired dozens of Alberta restaurants to follow suit and open up in the face of steep fines and escalating sanctions.



Scott's act of delicious civil disobedience was met, over and over again, by scolding and admonishing from the Premier.



But Scott didn't back down. It was a good old-fashioned prairie staring contest and the government blinked first.



I was there on hand in Mirror on Monday to celebrate Scott's victory for the entire industry with him and his customers.



Scott tells me he's not done fighting yet, and I'm excited to help him fight for burger freedom. We've got a top-notch lawyer, Chad Williamson, working on Scott's case at no cost to him.



If you'd like to help us help Scott and the Whistle Stop and hundreds of other people in businesses fighting their lockdown fines, please donate today at www.FightTheFines.com.