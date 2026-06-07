Walk with Israel march gathers large crowd in Toronto: see full coverage here

Thousands took to the streets in Toronto on Sunday for the Walk with Israel march, with a strong police presence monitoring demonstrations along the route.

Rebel News
  |   June 07, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The Walk with Israel march took place in Toronto on Sunday, drawing a large crowd of participants for the event.

Police maintained a visible presence throughout the march as officers managed security along the route and kept opposing groups separated.

Rebel News was on the ground, and you can see our live coverage, including updates, photos, and video from throughout the day below.

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