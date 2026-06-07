Walk with Israel march gathers large crowd in Toronto: see full coverage here

The Walk with Israel march took place in Toronto on Sunday, drawing a large crowd of participants for the event.

Police maintained a visible presence throughout the march as officers managed security along the route and kept opposing groups separated.

Rebel News was on the ground, and you can see our live coverage, including updates, photos, and video from throughout the day below.

I just bumped in Toronto Police chief Myron Demkiw at the Walk With Israel, set to begin in an hour or so.



I asked him if he’ll stop pro-Hamas protesters from screaming at Jews like last year. He said, “we’ll be looking after things today.”



We’ll soon see what that means. pic.twitter.com/0fVkULGywr — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 7, 2026

.@EzraLevant is on Toronto’s Bathurst Street ahead of a major Jewish parade, where he says counterprotesters have been allowed to gather along part of the route despite police assurances they would be kept at a distance. pic.twitter.com/KvHmkpzw5M — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 7, 2026

BREAKING: A woman wearing an Islamic Republic flag and holding a sign that says "Death to Israel" in Persian was just arrested at the Walk With Israel. pic.twitter.com/mgbD3ODFOs — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 7, 2026

WATCH: @EzraLevent reports from the Walk With Israel at Bathurst and Shepherd and Toronto where the pro-Hamas crowd is being pushed back by police after trying to storm the walk. pic.twitter.com/OhTM1MOLte — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 7, 2026

WATCH: A massive wall of Israeli flags separated pro-Hamas protesters from the Walk With Israel in Toronto’s Jewish neighborhood.@EzraLevant says the setup allowed the march to continue peacefully — with participants unable to see or hear the protesters behind the flags. pic.twitter.com/QtZ7ZTn5oZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 7, 2026

Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem at the UJA Walk With Israel 🇮🇱 🪶 pic.twitter.com/0GL937d1Db — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 7, 2026

BREAKING: A woman wearing an Islamic Republic flag and holding a sign that says "Death to Israel" in Persian was just arrested at the Walk With Israel. pic.twitter.com/mgbD3ODFOs — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 7, 2026

🚨Protesters breached a police line near the Walk for Israel marching route in Toronto, triggering a police response as thousands of families gathered for the event. pic.twitter.com/SJWqRRPivy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 7, 2026

Today 50,000 Jews and allies will Walk With Israel through Toronto.



Will Mark Carney boycott it again?



Will Doug Ford?



Will Olivia Chow?



Pretty sure we know the answers. pic.twitter.com/Za1tjUsSHa — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 7, 2026