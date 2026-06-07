RAW: Ezra Levant confronts terrorist supporters in Toronto at the Walk with Israel march

Written by Rebel News Staff

Police deployed mounted units and bicycle officers as anti-Israel demonstrators gathered near Toronto's annual Walk with Israel march on Sunday.

Reporting from the scene, Ezra Levant documented officers creating a buffer zone between protesters and march participants, with police appearing to keep demonstrators roughly 100 to 150 feet away from the route.

At least one arrest was observed as officers moved demonstrators away while thousands of marchers made their way along Bathurst Street. Horses were initially deployed to separate the groups before being withdrawn as police established control of the area.

There was a significant police presence, which included mounted officers, bicycle units, police vehicles and ambulances positioned along the route.

During the event, Ezra approached and questioned one pro-Palestine activist who repeatedly refused to identify himself while directing accusations and swearing at march participants.

Ezra also pointed out that some demonstrators had gathered near Toronto's Holocaust memorial, located along the march route in what he described as a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood.

The annual Walk with Israel drew a large turnout under heightened security as police worked to keep demonstrators and participants separated throughout the event.

Stay tuned for more stories on our live coverage of the event.