Liberals spent nearly $13.2 million on MAID infrastructure
The federal Department of Justice also declined to disclose legal costs it has incurred defending the legislation from court challenges, litigation and legal advice.
Federal government spent nearly $13.2 million on MAID infrastructure while Justice Department won't disclose legal costs
Newly released government records show Ottawa has spent nearly $13.2 million building and administering Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) regime since 2021, while the federal Justice Department is refusing to disclose how much taxpayers have spent defending and expanding the controversial program in court.
In response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Tamara Jansen, Health Canada revealed that Budget 2021 allocated $13.2 million over five years, plus an additional $2.6 million annually thereafter, for MAID-related activities.
According to the department, the funding supports training programs, resources and tools for MAID providers, administration of the federal MAID monitoring regime, secretariat support for federal-provincial-territorial coordination, and other operational costs associated with the euthanasia program.
Health Canada's spending breakdown shows:
- 2021-22: $763,435
- 2022-23: $3,220,911
- 2023-24: $3,296,527
- 2024-25: $3,296,527
- 2025-26: $2,644,350
The figures total approximately $13.2 million. The department did not provide a detailed breakdown separating direct euthanasia services from administrative and regulatory costs.
Meanwhile, the Department of Justice declined to disclose how much taxpayer money has been spent on legal costs related to MAID legislation and litigation.
In its response to Jansen's question, Justice provided no figures for court challenges, constitutional litigation, legal advice, or legislative drafting associated with Canada's euthanasia regime.
The lack of transparency comes as MAID continues to expand in Canada. Since its legalization in 2016, eligibility has been broadened beyond terminal illness to include individuals suffering from chronic conditions, with eligibility for mental illness alone currently scheduled to take effect in 2027.
Jansen's question also sought comparisons between federal spending on MAID infrastructure, palliative care, and disability supports.
However, the government's response did not provide a comprehensive comparative analysis showing how federal investments in end-of-life care compared to spending on alternatives such as hospice care, palliative services, or community supports for disabled Canadians.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila