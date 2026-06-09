Liberals spent nearly $13.2 million on MAID infrastructure

Federal government spent nearly $13.2 million on MAID infrastructure while Justice Department won't disclose legal costs

Newly released government records show Ottawa has spent nearly $13.2 million building and administering Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) regime since 2021, while the federal Justice Department is refusing to disclose how much taxpayers have spent defending and expanding the controversial program in court.

In response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Tamara Jansen, Health Canada revealed that Budget 2021 allocated $13.2 million over five years, plus an additional $2.6 million annually thereafter, for MAID-related activities.

According to the department, the funding supports training programs, resources and tools for MAID providers, administration of the federal MAID monitoring regime, secretariat support for federal-provincial-territorial coordination, and other operational costs associated with the euthanasia program.

Health Canada's spending breakdown shows:

2021-22: $763,435

2022-23: $3,220,911

2023-24: $3,296,527

2024-25: $3,296,527

2025-26: $2,644,350

The figures total approximately $13.2 million. The department did not provide a detailed breakdown separating direct euthanasia services from administrative and regulatory costs.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice declined to disclose how much taxpayer money has been spent on legal costs related to MAID legislation and litigation.

In its response to Jansen's question, Justice provided no figures for court challenges, constitutional litigation, legal advice, or legislative drafting associated with Canada's euthanasia regime.

The lack of transparency comes as MAID continues to expand in Canada. Since its legalization in 2016, eligibility has been broadened beyond terminal illness to include individuals suffering from chronic conditions, with eligibility for mental illness alone currently scheduled to take effect in 2027.

Jansen's question also sought comparisons between federal spending on MAID infrastructure, palliative care, and disability supports.

However, the government's response did not provide a comprehensive comparative analysis showing how federal investments in end-of-life care compared to spending on alternatives such as hospice care, palliative services, or community supports for disabled Canadians.