Ricky Gervais' Netflix special sparks massive backlash over 'transphobic' jokes

Ricky Gervais, best known for his work on “The Office,” and “After Life,” has a new Netflix special with jokes mocking woke culture. Naturally, a clip of his new special, “SuperNature,” surfaced on social media in which the comedian made fun of men who identify as women.

In the series of jokes, which has become the target of massive social media outrage, Gervais opines about so-called “old fashioned women,” describing them as “the ones with wombs” before tearing into transgendered people, who insist on changing the definition of “woman.”

“Oh, women! Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned women. You know the ones with wombs? Ugh, “Those f*cking dinosaurs. Ugh. No, I love the new women. They're great. The new ones we've been seeing. The ones with beards and cocks. They're as good as gold, I love them,” joked Gervais.

“No, it's the old-fashioned women. Now they're [complaining] ‘oh they want to use our toilets,’” said Gervais while gesturing. “Why shouldn't they use your toilets? It's for ladies! They are ladies, look at their pronouns. What about this person isn't a lady?”

“Well, his penis,” Gervais stated.

“Her penis you f*cking bigot!”

“What if he rapes me?”

“What if she rapes you, you f*cking TERF whore.”

Ricky Gervais just came out against trans wokeism pic.twitter.com/XRIWpb5RW4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 24, 2022

Offended viewers slammed the special as “toxic” and “transphobic” following its release early Tuesday, and progressive entertainment critics were no less savage in their condemnation of Gervais’ politically incorrect jokes.

Ricky Gervais has a new stand up show out on Netflix today.



5 minutes in and he’s making jokes about trans women attacking & raping people in public bathrooms. To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human. — Esme (@discount_Ripley) May 24, 2022

Imagine being Netflix, already bleeding subscribers, already embroiled in controversy for the Dave Chappelle trans jokes, and then releasing this Ricky Gervais special like fire in the hole motherfuckers — Ritzo (@StaceyRitzen) May 24, 2022

Ricky Gervais has a new comedy special coming out Tuesday.



Word is that Netflix sat on it for months because of how virulently transphobic it is—worse than Chappelle—but are releasing it anyway for fear of right-wing backlash. — ℮oin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 21, 2022

In a two-star review for liberal news outlet The Independent, Nick Hilton complained about how all of Gervais’ jokes are “reserved for the humiliation of trans people,” citing an example of how Gervais claims to support trans rights before using “gender affirmation surgery” as a punchline.