Ricky Gervais' Netflix special sparks massive backlash over 'transphobic' jokes

"Why shouldn't they use your toilets? It's for ladies! They are ladies, look at their pronouns."

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ricky Gervais, best known for his work on “The Office,” and “After Life,” has a new Netflix special with jokes mocking woke culture. Naturally, a clip of his new special, “SuperNature,” surfaced on social media in which the comedian made fun of men who identify as women. 

In the series of jokes, which has become the target of massive social media outrage, Gervais opines about so-called “old fashioned women,” describing them as “the ones with wombs” before tearing into transgendered people, who insist on changing the definition of “woman.” 

“Oh, women! Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned women. You know the ones with wombs? Ugh, “Those f*cking dinosaurs. Ugh. No, I love the new women. They're great. The new ones we've been seeing. The ones with beards and cocks. They're as good as gold, I love them,” joked Gervais. 

“No, it's the old-fashioned women. Now they're [complaining] ‘oh they want to use our toilets,’” said Gervais while gesturing. “Why shouldn't they use your toilets? It's for ladies! They are ladies, look at their pronouns. What about this person isn't a lady?” 

“Well, his penis,” Gervais stated. 

Her penis you f*cking bigot!” 

“What if he rapes me?” 

“What if she rapes you, you f*cking TERF whore.” 

Offended viewers slammed the special as “toxic” and “transphobic” following its release early Tuesday, and progressive entertainment critics were no less savage in their condemnation of Gervais’ politically incorrect jokes. 

In a two-star review for liberal news outlet The Independent, Nick Hilton complained about how all of Gervais’ jokes are “reserved for the humiliation of trans people,” citing an example of how Gervais claims to support trans rights before using “gender affirmation surgery” as a punchline.

