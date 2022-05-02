Roman Baber in Alberta: Is the Ontario MPP the 'genuine' voice for Conservative Party leadership and Canada?

While many Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls have been bandwagon hopping over to the anti-lockdown side of the conversation, Roman Baber was championing freedom long before it became fashionable to do so. Baber, a member of provincial parliament in Ontario, was ejected from the provincial Progressive Conservative party by Doug Ford for issuing a letter in opposition to the overbearing COVID-19 response back in January of 2021.

Baber was born in the former Soviet Union, and he says that lack of freedoms which forced him and his family to leave their country of origin has affirmed in him a strong and unwavering commitment to uphold freedom here in Canada.

On March 9, 2022 Baber announced his intention to seek the leadership of the federal conservatives, and since then he has been approved and verified as a candidate, having gather the required signatures and raised the funds need to qualify, so he will be on the ballot for the consideration of the CPC membership.

We joined Baber for an exclusive interview in which we discussed freedom protests, the carbon tax, digital ID, state funding of media and his plan to win the leadership race and take on Trudeau in the federal election. We also chatted with the 75 or so folks who attended the event to ask why they were interested in Roman Baber leadership bid.

