Russia invades Ukraine and the West shows nothing but weakness

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine and how Western leaders have ever-so-weakly responded to Putin's latest aggression.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

The weakness being projected the attack from Russia today and last night was striking. It was startling. It wasn't messing around. It looked like a full scale war. The combined might of Russia, being deployed en masse, sharply, quickly. A real blitzkrieg. ... I don't know how to beat Putin, I think showing weaknesses is how not to beat him — and that's pure Biden, and Trudeau for that matter. It's a bit weird to hear Trudeau talk about authoritarian regimes after putting Canada under martial law because of some honking. But here's what I know: energy and money call a lot of shots. So sanctions could work on Russia, unless say China is there to provide whatever economic access America has closed the door to Russia on. Energy is very important, which is why Trump was opposed to the Nord Stream pipeline that would sell gas from Russia to Europe. Biden approved of that pipeline that Trump had stalled. Biden also canceled the Keystone XL pipeline being bringing oil down from Canada to America.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.