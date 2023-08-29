Sask teacher landlords say 'no homophobes'

“We are a queer-friendly family. Please do not message if you are homophobic, transphobic, etc.," read the ad posted by Dennie Fornwald, an early childhood educator at a public school in Regina.

Her spouse Kris Dueck, is also a Regina teacher.

The family, which claims to have one non-binary child and another who identifies as gender-diverse, was recently in the news railing against a new Saskatchewan education policy requiring parental consent when children under 16 years old want to change their names or pronouns.

Non-smokers with no kids nor any qualms about keeping the social transition of minor children away from their loving parents may apply to rent the partially finished basement suite in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood at a low price of $1150 per month.

The ad, which may discriminate against religious Christians, Muslims, and socially conservative new Canadians, can be read here.