Saskatchewan mother delivers baby on townhouse floor after being denied room twice at local hospital

Alexander Grey via Unsplash

After a Saskatchewan mother delivered her baby in a townhome hallway, her family expressed their frustrations publicly after being sent home twice from a local hospital on the same day.

On Wednesday morning, Tara Luce experienced contractions and knew she had to deliver her baby.

Tara’s husband, Michael Luce, drove her 45 minutes to Yorkton Regional Health Centre (YRHC) hospital in -40°C weather. Upon arrival, she told the staff, "my contractions were irregular."

The staff informed Tara that she was 3 cm dilated at 2:00 p.m. They said to come back when "contractions get closer together."

As her contractions persisted, they became increasingly "irregular" and "painful." They returned to the hospital at 5:00 p.m., but she remained 3 cm dilated.

Despite being in pain, hospital staff told her to go home to Stockholm or a hotel.

"They did not offer to admit me at all," said Tara. "I was not offered to stay, or [else] I would have, [but] I don’t know if they had any beds open."

"The second time, a nurse came in, and I was on my knees having a contraction. I was in pain, so I knew things were progressing."

Rather than drive home in -40°C weather, the couple went to stay with her mother.

After taking a warm bath to relieve her pain, Tara laid down on her mother’s bedroom floor and began "to bleed a little bit."

With the baby on its way, Michael called 911. Unfortunately, there was no ambulance available to take Tara to the hospital.

The 911 operator talked Michael and Tara’s brother through the birthing process. After four pushes, it was over.

The firefighters arrived before the paramedics, and "the [firefighters] had to deliver my placenta." When the paramedics arrived, Tara and her baby boy, Lincoln, returned to the same hospital.

Though Tara and Lincoln are in good health, Tara said her delivery could have gone badly wrong as she had two untrained men and a 911 operator help her deliver her son.

Tara contacted the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and YRHC. Neither admitted they had erred in their treatment of Tara and Lincoln, which left her "disappointed and disgruntled."

"I would like more to happen. I’m just waiting and seeing what that might be and if a lawyer needs to be involved," said Tara.

"The health care system has gone down so badly."