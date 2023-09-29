Scientists find 'definite causal link' between COVID jabs and rise of all-cause mortality

By Ezra Levant Trudeau Must Resign Justin Trudeau honoured a 98-year-old Nazi SS officer, Yaroslav Hunka, in Parliament last Friday. The Prime Minister has yet to personally apologize for this deeply embarrassing debacle. Justin Trudeau must resign! Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

A research team with the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest says they have found a “definite causal link” between rises in all-cause mortality and the rollouts of experimental COVID-19 vaccines in 17 different countries.

Dr. Denis Rancourt, an expert in statistical analysis methods who has written over 100 papers in peer-reviewed journals joins Rebel News to discuss the concerning findings of the new study.

You want proof that the vaccine causes mortality?

You want quantification of the vaccine's fatal toxicity?

Here is our latest scientific report, published today!https://t.co/FrRf1cNjxs pic.twitter.com/e8WRGaJJoS — Denis Rancourt (@denisrancourt) September 17, 2023

“Every time they rolled out the booster in the southern hemisphere equatorial there was a surge, an immediate peak in all-cause mortality and it's bigger and bigger for the older and older age groups,” said Rancourt.

After finding an “exponential increase of the risk of death per injection with age” in certain countries that had published sufficient mortality data, like Israel and India, the group of scientists shifted their attention to southern hemisphere and equatorial countries.

Rancourt stated that the deadly phenomenon was even more apparent in certain places due to the simultaneous global rollout. Despite it being summer in the southern hemisphere, a period that typically does not produce any seasonal excess all-cause mortality, the mortality peaks were strikingly similar. This made the phenomenon easier to observe.

Based on the findings, the researchers estimate the rapid roll out of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters led to 17 million deaths worldwide, mostly of which were elderly people. The team is therefore calling on governments to “immediately end the policy of prioritizing elderly people for COVID-19 injection.”

